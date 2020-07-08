I had bought long-dated Calls on OXY. Something happened around a month ago where the ticker I started seeing in my IB app turned to OXY2. Today I wanted to sell it and it seems the contract is no longer available for trading.

The information from IB is extremely sparse, I've attached a screenshot of what I'm seeing.

I would love to understand in more detail what happened with the OXY contract? Why would it stop trading? What are the changes in the underlying stock that could make a long-dated option moot or worthless?