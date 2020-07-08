0

Do business do interview on hangout, and then they want to send you money for software but needs all your online banking information? They sent me money through my cash app. They want me send it to there vendor for software. Is that a scam

It is a scam. Most likely, the vendor is also the scammer and the payment will eventually be reversed. Never accept money that you have not earned and is not yours to keep to do with as you like.

Now that you know this company is trying to scam you, I strongly urge you to cut off all contact.

