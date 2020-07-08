Do business do interview on hangout, and then they want to send you money for software but needs all your online banking information? They sent me money through my cash app. They want me send it to there vendor for software. Is that a scam
If online company wants to deposits money into my banking account and wants me to send it to back to there vendor is it a scam can i be responsible
-
Does this answer your question? Is the job opportunity that I received legit? – base64 49 mins ago
It is a scam. Most likely, the vendor is also the scammer and the payment will eventually be reversed. Never accept money that you have not earned and is not yours to keep to do with as you like.
Now that you know this company is trying to scam you, I strongly urge you to cut off all contact.