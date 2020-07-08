My wife has a home business selling clothes. She she purchases all her inventory with a credit card, but she also uses the card for personal expenses. I understand that on the IRS Shedule C, we can write off credit card interest related to business expenses, but how can I figure out what is interest charged for the business expenses? Is there an accepted rule of thumb, or formula I can use.

For estimates sake, she started the year with a $20,000 balance on the card and ended the year with the same $20,000 balance. During the year she used the card to buy $27,066.28 inventory, most of which she sold. She also used the card for personal expenses. She also made, payments of about $1000 to $2000 a month on the card.

Since I know the exact ammount she spent on inventory, is there a way a can estimate what percentage of interest paid would apply to the business expenses?

Thanks in advance.