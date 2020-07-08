0

So I met this guy on a app. And we talked for about a couple of weeks and he ask if he could help me with my bills and I said yes. But he wanted bank info so I gave him my Venmo because it would be easier to get money. But he told me to take $300 and send the rest to an account that he had. So will I get in trouble for that because I only did what he said do.

  • The trouble you'll get in is any money he sent you will be taken back (because he sent it fraudulently) and any money you sent to him you will lose. – The Photon 23 mins ago

