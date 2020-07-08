So I met this guy on a app. And we talked for about a couple of weeks and he ask if he could help me with my bills and I said yes. But he wanted bank info so I gave him my Venmo because it would be easier to get money. But he told me to take $300 and send the rest to an account that he had. So will I get in trouble for that because I only did what he said do.
The trouble you'll get in is any money he sent you will be taken back (because he sent it fraudulently) and any money you sent to him you will lose. – The Photon 23 mins ago