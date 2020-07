This question already has an answer here: Is my sugar daddy scamming me [duplicate] (1 answer) Closed 21 hours ago .

I met a guy on an app and we talked for about a couple of weeks. Then, he asked if he could help me with my bills and I said yes. However, he wanted information on my bank account, so I gave him my Venmo, as it would be more convenient. He told me to take $300 and send the rest to an account that he had.

Will I get in trouble for that? I only did what he told me to do.