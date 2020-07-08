0

My son received a K-1 from an LLC in which he was listed as a partner. Except, not all of the money he invested was his. What forms should be used to divide the numbers on the K-1 between the actual investors? (Is this even possible?)

  • There is, in effect, a separate partnership between your son and his silent unlisted partners and so he, as general partner of this silent partnership, should issue K-1 forms to his silent partners divvying uo the numbers on the K-1 form that your son received as appropriate. He will, of course need to file a tax return for this silent partnership including copies of the K-1 forms issued to his silent partners. – Dilip Sarwate 39 mins ago

