I was looking at The Coca-Cola Company's 1.550% September 2021 bonds (CUSIP: 191216BY5). Last trades:

To my surprise, someone was willing to get a negative yield to maturity (YTM) on the bond. What are some possible for accepting this negative yield? Instead of accepting this negative yield, the bond purchaser could have just chosen to buy US treasury bonds which (a) currently have positive yield, and (b) have theoretically lower credit risk than any corporate bond.

I read Why would I buy a bond with a negative yield?, but most of the reasons there do not explain this particular case because the trade size is small (about $700,000) in this case.