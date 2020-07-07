I am currently in the process of refinancing my home, but I'm not sure how long I want to keep it.

Today the mortgage company sent me the terms, and asked how many points or credits I would like to put into the refinance loan. They said the more points I pay for the lower the interest they will charge, the more credits I take (money they give me to cover the closing cost) the higher the interest.

I'm wondering if I plan to sell the house in 2-3 years would it be better to take out the credits knowing I won't be paying interest for long, or do the credits actually increase the amount I owe the bank meaning I would just break even in the end?