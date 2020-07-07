0

I am currently in the process of refinancing my home, but I'm not sure how long I want to keep it.

Today the mortgage company sent me the terms, and asked how many points or credits I would like to put into the refinance loan. They said the more points I pay for the lower the interest they will charge, the more credits I take (money they give me to cover the closing cost) the higher the interest.

I'm wondering if I plan to sell the house in 2-3 years would it be better to take out the credits knowing I won't be paying interest for long, or do the credits actually increase the amount I owe the bank meaning I would just break even in the end?

  • Points are basically prepaid interest, they typically only make sense for long-term ownership. – Hart CO 6 mins ago
  • @HartCO So buying points doesn't actually lower the amount of money I owe the bank? – YAHsaves 4 mins ago
  • Why are you refinancing? Is it to get a lower rate? Paying off principal to get a lower monthly payment? Taking a larger loan to get cash out? – yoozer8 4 mins ago
  • Well, you owe them interest each month, so cutting the interest rate does lower the amount of money you owe them. There are probably some decent calculators to help, you need to know how much they are charging you for how much interest reduction to be able to calculate benefit based on your expected timeline. – Hart CO 1 min ago

