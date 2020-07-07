What is the most effective, least costly, way of generating monthly income from an investment of $500,000 or more? Are annuities too costly?
If you need the income to last for life (of an individual or couple) but no longer, then an annuity is likely the best option. This is because an insurance company can diversify your longevity risk with that of other customers. Investments you make on your own would not be able to hedge your longevity (you're facing a sample of 1); you couldn't spend as if you'll die at 80, because you might live to 105.