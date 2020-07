I am thinking of investing in Rupee Denominated Indian Sovereign Gold Bonds which have a 2.5% coupon paid semi-annually on face value of Rs. 4852 which cost me Rs. 4802. The time to maturity is 8 years with an early exit option from the 5th year onwards. How do I calculate Yield To Maturity and Duration on these bonds. How do I factor in the increase or decrease in the price of gold?