I am an Indian working in Russia. What is the best way of transferring Rubles to my NRE account in India? Currently I am using SperBank mobile app to transfer money to my Indian NRE account, but this process involves converting my money in RUB to USD and then back from USD to Rupee. Service charges are being deducted by both the banks. I recently visited the NRE branch of SBI and inquired about this, and to my surprise they do not have any clue as to how to transfer Rubles to my NRE account.