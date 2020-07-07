Any investments and gains in a Roth IRA will not be taxable. You can reallocate your investments as you like without worrying about having to pay taxes on any realized gains.

The only potential tax implication losing the ability to deduct a loss you incurred (in a taxable account), which would normally be deductible, due to the wash sale rule. The IRS defines was sale (emphasis mine) as:

A wash sale occurs when you sell or trade stock or securities at a loss and within 30 days before or after the sale you: Buy substantially identical stock or securities, Acquire substantially identical stock or securities in a fully taxable trade, Acquire a contract or option to buy substantially identical stock or securities, or Acquire substantially identical stock for your individual retirement arrangement (IRA) or Roth IRA.

If you have recently sold (or in the near future will sell) at a loss any funds in a taxable account, make sure not to buy those same funds within 30 days of the sale, or you will not be able to deduct the loss.