It was a scam because they need you, and only you, to buy bitcoin (or any other cryptocurrency). Cryptocurrencies can be purchased almost anywhere in the world. There is no need to wire you money across international borders, so that you can turn it into something that is supposed to be hard to trace by authorities.

Run away. Don't contact them again. If you gave them any banking or financial details change them.

I didn't read the list. All those explanations are designed to make you doubt your gut feeling.