This is my first question and I'm very unexperienced in the field of stock trading so please be gentle.

Looking at a stock price chart (TSLA) I can see there is a so called "after market" in which trading is not possible but where the price does fluctuate. I'm assuming this is based on the fact that there's still the possibility for orders to be created in some form.

After market

It seems to me that the "closing of stock markets"-mechanism introduces the abilities for unhealthy competition practices.

Questions like these arise (my actual question is #3, however the answers on the previous questions feed into that):

  1. Why does the stock price fluctuate when the market is closed?
  2. Why do stock markets close every day? (other answer)
  3. Why are computers allowed to make trades?
  • None of the backstory to your question has anything to do with computers making trades. Are you assuming that all of the after-hours trading is done by computers? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
  • No not all, just the ones that aren't done by traders because they are resting – Ropstah 1 hour ago
Why are computers allowed to make trades in a stock market regime that's regulated to be operated by humans?

Where does it say that people can't use computers to trade?

Looking at a stock price chart (TSLA) I can see there is a so called "after market" in which trading is not possible but where the price does fluctuate.

"Stock price fluctuate when the market is closed" because trading occurs in the pre and post market. Some brokers require that you have approval to trade in those sessions. Some brokers do not offer after hours trading.

Why do stock markets close every day?

Because them's the rules made by the people who make the rules.

