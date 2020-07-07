I am 30 years old (can hold to stocks for longer) and currently invested in 11 different stocks positions in the US and EU - all of these companies are in the S&P500 and in the DAX and are in 7 different sectors like Energy, Consumer Staples, Banking, Logistics and Communications - and I have an annual dividend yield of 7,5% before taxes. These are the only things I am financially invested in and I wonder, is it a good idea to keep looking for good dividend yields? Looking at the skyrocketing non-dividend-paying stocks like Tesla and Amazon, I feel a bit like I am missing out my strategy was wrong. But I always saw stocks as a mean to participate in the financial success of companies - which is if I am not mistaken only realized by dividends. If I buy a stock only hoping that I can sell it for a higher price to somebody later - isn't it kind of playing a greater fools game if no dividends are involved?