0

I was looking at Coca-Cola's 2019 Form 10-K filing in EDGAR. Screenshot:

Coca-Cola's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR

I know that the human-readable Form 10-K is the first item in the "Document Format Files" section of the filing. My question is about the other files, and about the two sections: "Document Format Files" and "Data Files".

  • From my understanding, the "Complete submission text file" (0000021344-19-000014.txt) is the actual submission by The Coca-Cola Company. This text file contains all the files (i.e. items 1 to 27) in the "Document Format Files" section on EDGAR. This text file also contains all the files (i.e. items 11-16) in the "Data Files" section on EDGAR. In other words, if I could only keep one file, I should choose to keep the "Complete submission text file" (0000021344-19-000014.txt) only. Correct?

  • What's the difference between the "Document Format Files" section and the "Data Files" section? What makes the files in these sections different?

  • Is there any material information contained in the complete filing that is not visible in the human-readable Form 10-K (a2018123110-k.htm)?

Purpose of asking this question: I want to familiarize myself with EDGAR as much as possible, so that I know what I am looking at when conducting due diligence on my personal investments.

| improve this question | |
0

I'm pretty sure the 10-K contains all the relevant information.

Form Types

EDGAR presents search results in chronological order and identifies the filings by form types, shown in the first column of the search results. For example, the form type for the annual report on Form 10-K filed by domestic public companies is “10-K.”

Filings with “/A” appended to the form type code indicate an amendment. For example, the form type “10-K/A” would indicate an amendment to a Form 10-K filing.

This guide describes where you can find certain types of information in common filings by public companies, mutual funds, and ETFs. A more comprehensive list of the types of forms filed on EDGAR can be found at this forms list.

[...]

Some companies are currently filing (and soon all companies will have to file) these disclosure reports with financial information in a structured data format referred to as Inline XBRL—a format that allows a third-party program to read and parse the information. EDGAR incorporates tools that enable users to take advantage of the information. See Inline XBRL to learn more.

Source: https://www.sec.gov/oiea/Article/edgarguide.html

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks for answering, but I've already read the EDGAR guide a few times before this. My main question is about the difference between the "Document Format Files" section and the "Data Files" section. – Flux Jul 7 at 23:28

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.