I was looking at Coca-Cola's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR. Screenshot:

I know that the human-readable Form 10-K is the first item in the "Document Format Files" section of the filing. My question is about the other files, and about the two sections: "Document Format Files" and "Data Files".

From my understanding, the "Complete submission text file" ( 0000021344-19-000014.txt ) is the actual submission by The Coca-Cola Company. This text file contains all the files (i.e. items 1 to 10, and 17-27) in the "Document Format Files" section on EDGAR. This text file also contains all the files (i.e. items 11-16) in the "Data Files" section on EDGAR. In other words, if one could only keep one file, one should choose to keep 0000021344-19-000014.txt only. Correct?

What's the difference between the "Document Format Files" section and the "Data Files" section? What makes the files in these sections different?

Is there any material information contained in the complete filing that is not visible in the human-readable Form 10-K ( a2018123110-k.htm )?

Purpose of asking this question: I want to familiarize myself with EDGAR as much as possible, so that I know what I am looking at when conducting due diligence on my personal investments.