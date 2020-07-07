0

I was looking at Coca-Cola's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR. Screenshot:

Coca-Cola's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR

I know that the human-readable Form 10-K is the first item in the "Document Format Files" section of the filing. My question is about the other files, and about the two sections: "Document Format Files" and "Data Files".

  • From my understanding, the "Complete submission text file" (0000021344-19-000014.txt) is the actual submission by The Coca-Cola Company. This text file contains all the files (i.e. items 1 to 10, and 17-27) in the "Document Format Files" section on EDGAR. This text file also contains all the files (i.e. items 11-16) in the "Data Files" section on EDGAR. In other words, if one could only keep one file, one should choose to keep 0000021344-19-000014.txt only. Correct?

  • What's the difference between the "Document Format Files" section and the "Data Files" section? What makes the files in these sections different?

  • Is there any material information contained in the complete filing that is not visible in the human-readable Form 10-K (a2018123110-k.htm)?

Purpose of asking this question: I want to familiarize myself with EDGAR as much as possible, so that I know what I am looking at when conducting due diligence on my personal investments.

