I have a few questions about (state) pension plans when having worked in multiple EU countries in your lifetime. First off, EU countries have different requirements in terms of minimum years worked/payed to be eligible for a pension, age of retirement, and how one's pension is calculated. Two examples:

The German pension system is working based on points, where earning an average German salary in a year will award you with one "point". Each point is "worth" a certain amount of money in the end, where this amount is adjusted every year (to compensate for the increase of the average salary/inflation). You retire at the age of 67.

5 years minimum Retirement age 67 You collect points

The Portuguese system requires one to pay into the system for 15 years to be eligible for a pension, which you collect at the age of 66. The system is working based on years and average salaries you earned (if I understood correctly). When retiring, you will receive 2% of your average salary times the number of years you payed into the system.

15 years minimum Retirement age 66 You collect average salaries and total years worked

Now how are these systems working "together" if one would "jump" between countries in the middle of one's working life?

Assuming having worked the minimum number of years worked in ONE country, but not in others - how is this exactly calculated and handled? As fas as I understood, you have to apply for my pension in the country you are living in, which will then automatically (?) calculate your pension from ALL EU member states. Am I correct in the assumption that having worked in a EU member state for less than the minimum amount of years required for the local pension still allows you to collect the pension from that state if you have worked the minimum amount of years in another state?

"The possibility of including contribution periods recorded in another EU country or in another country where European regulations apply is relevant to payment [...]" (https://ec.europa.eu/social/main.jsp?catId=1125&langId=en&intPageId=4744)