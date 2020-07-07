0

Lets assume I have bought 100 units of a certain stock for 100$ each,and my target is 110$. The stock keeps increasing and gets stuck at 105$ because of a strong resistance line, it keeps hitting 105 goes back to 104 and keeps oscillating, (assume some traders algo is causing this).

Now what if I place an order at 106$ for lets say 20 units of that stock, and since its higher than LTP it will get executed immediately and the LTP will now show 106$. This will mean the resistance is broken and naturally algos/traders will go in a buying frenzy and I can hit my target of 110$, will this strategy work, does this have a name? I guess the same strategy could be applied to break support lines also?

| |
New contributor
The Entity is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

The Entity is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.