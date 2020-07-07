So I'm considering investing in the Australian IVV S&P 500 ETF. In 2018 it was converted from a US-domiciled fund listed on the ASX using depository receipts to an Australian-domiciled fund. I have a couple of questions about what that means for an Aussie investor.

So one of the main advantages is that we don't have to fill in W-8BEN forms. But is this always a financial advantage? Could there be a situation where I'd end up better off if I had bought an equivalent US-domiciled S&P 500 depository receipts fund and then filled in the W-8BEN form etc? How does an Australian-domiciled foreign fund compare to an Australian dollar hedged fund like IHVV? Does it being Australian-domiciled mean that it is in any way hedged compared to a US-domiciled fund? Or is hedging really entirely tangential to where a fund is domiciled?

Is there anything else I should be aware of that should make me consider whether (all else being equal) a US-domiciled/depository receipts fund would be the better choice?