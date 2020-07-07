I've been making a momentum-based stock selection strategy where I basically fit a bunch of weights to different parameters in order to rank stocks. So for example I might take 0.3 * [performance last month] + 0.5* [performance last year] + 0.2 * [price range] and so on. I've tried fitting different positive weights to these parameters and gotten some good results in back-testing.

Now, I've also tried allowing for negative weights which produces results that are very unuintuiative (like -7 * [parameter one] + 2 * [parameter 2] -4 * [parameter 3] ) so it's not very easy to see what the strategy is per say (although it produces comparable outputs to the one with positive weights).

Which of these strategies would you rather follow? One that you can look at and understand easier how the stocks are getting ranked, or one where it's harder to understand the ranking but the backtesting results are far better?