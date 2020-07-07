I'm a full year CA resident for 2019 living and working in California.

My spouse was working in PA from Jan 1 - July 2019 and moved to CA after her employment ended in PA. She did not work in CA, and I assume will be considered a part year resident since she moved mid year.

We will file federal returns as MFJ. I'm not so sure about the filing status for state taxes, but from my research, this is my understanding:

File CA state taxes as Joint non-resident (540 NR).

Sources:

https://support.taxslayer.com/hc/en-us/articles/360015903291-What-is-my-residency-status-for-California

https://www.ftb.ca.gov/forms/2019/2019-540nr-booklet.pdf ( Use Form 540NR if either you or your spouse/RDP were a nonresident or part-year resident in tax year 2019. )

File PA state tax returns for my spouse as MFS with only their PA income (not including my income from CA).

Is this correct, or am I missing something?