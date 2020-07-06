I called SBA today on 415 744 6820 regarding a delicate PPP loan situation I am having.

Over phone they delegated me to NorcalSBDC.org website (note the lack of .gov). And then they further delegated me to a counsel who uses regular @gmail.com address to help me out with SBA issue. SBA should be paying him and the service I receive is free. I am still kinda precautious to provide over email Social Security Number.

Is this normal and SBA delegate all the work to people working with non-dot-gov addresses? Or, is there something sketchy going on?