I'm really not even close to an expert in accounting, but I know basics and am trying to get to this conundrum.

Imagine I open a brand new company, it doesn't really matter what kind of corporation or legal entity it is. I put in $1000 of starting capital (to buy 100% of the shares of this entity). I then instruct the entity to buy $1000 worth of equity as publicly traded stocks. The value of this stock obviously fluctuates, but my legal entity is not selling them yet. Any potential gain or loss in the value as recorded at the end of some reporting period is recorded as a Profit or Loss? If so, does this mean that at the end of the fiscal period I would be theoretically liable to any tax on profits? Again, important to note that the stock has not been converted into cash (i.e. sold back to the market).

Additionally, if I do sell it at a higher price than I bought it at, so let's say $1500, then what happens to the actual profit of $500? Where does that get recorded?