The official rule is:

You generally cannot make more than one rollover from the same IRA within a 1-year period. You also cannot make a rollover during this 1-year period from the IRA to which the distribution was rolled over. The one-per year limit does not apply to: rollovers from traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs (conversions)

trustee-to-trustee transfers to another IRA

IRA-to-plan rollovers

plan-to-IRA rollovers

plan-to-plan rollovers

So if you do a trustee-to-trustee rollover (where the funds are sent directly from Brokerage A to Brokerage B, even if you have to route the check) you can do more than one in a year. Make sure you know all of the procedures for both firms before making the transfer so you don't make a mistake that will make the transfer taxable.

You can still do a non-exempt rollover, however, since the plan-to-IRA rollover's don't count toward the limit.

The "once a year" rule is probably intended to prevent people from taking multiple tax-free 60-day "loans" from their IRA since distributions can be paid back within 60 days with no tax or penalty.