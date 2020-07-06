0

I've read many articles and texts over the years about running companies and personal finances. Every time, I sink down in my chair, mentally exhausted from the utterly confusing, cryptic material I've attempted to digest. And so I yet again forget about doing whatever I was going to do, such as running some kind of business.

I have a fear of getting sent to prison.

If I simply create a database table on my computer, with three columns: "label", "amount" and "timestamp", where I input every single amount I either get or buy (using minus on the amount fiends to denote the rows which correspond to the latter), with a short description such as "Food from X" or "Money from ad deal for Y", and really stick to this, will I be "safe" in case I ever get into some kind of financial trouble?

Would a court or the cops be content if I were to give them a "dump" of this table, perhaps formatted according to some standard format that they tell me, but containing nothing more than the three fields I mentioned?

Is there perhaps some kind of service which could automatically "calculate the taxes" or whatever if I just hand them my "financial log" or whatever it should be called?

My brain truly seems unable to comprehend how to "fill out tax forms" or anything related to the entire economical system currently in place world-wide. On the other hand, it is capable of creating such a database and to output it as any (open) file format or printed on paper.

Would not this at least show some kind of "good faith" if I ever find myself in trouble with the law for failing to send in some report or form or whatever?

PS: I'm not joking about my brain not being made for this. I actually like databases and numbers and money sums and the idea of keeping track of them like this, but "everything else", such as complicated (or any) rules for how to actually "use" these numbers are way beyond my ability to think. (Beyond me just finding it to be "deadly dull", which is also true.)

    The context isn't clear here, why would you need to supply cops with transaction details? I initially assumed this was in regards to a small business, but the cops/court and food things sounded non-business related. Is your question: what's the bare-minimum bookkeeping required for a small business? Also would be helpful to know which country you are in. – Hart CO 43 mins ago

