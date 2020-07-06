I sold 35 short puts (adjusted options) each for $1.30 premium a month ago.
CHKA1 07/17/20 Put, Strike price $1.50, Underlying symbol: CHKAQ (formerly CHK)
After CHKAQ went bankrupt and currently listed on an OTC market, there is almost no trading in them. Therefore, it is unlikely I will be able to exit this position.
Questions:
If CHKAQ closes around $3 at expiration (mid-July):
Will my short puts be out of the money and expires worthless so I can collect the $1.30 premium at expiration?
Is there a chance of losing money? If so, by how much?
Will I get stock assigned to me?
Thanks