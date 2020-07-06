A company offered me a work-at-home job to receive packages at my address. I am supposed to:

open the boxes I receive

take out the merchandise

make sure items are in good working order

re-package and ship the items overseas.

I supposedly will be paid 60 U.S. dollars per package.

The company claims that they would supply me with shipping labels (I would not pay postage).

Although I am sure that this is a scam, I do not actually see how the scam artists makes any money. I am hoping that you can explain.

The scam artist pays for shipping labels, not me.

I am not required to provide the scam artist with any of my own personal banking details (routing & account number, etc...). I do not have to use direct deposit. The scam artist told me that I can accept payment via paper checks sent to me in the mail. The scam artist requires that I email them a scan, or photograph, of my photo ID, but told me that I am allowed to obscure my driver's licence number by covering it with a sticky note, or drawing a black box over the scanned image in something like Microsoft paint, etc...

Presumably, if I agree to receive checks by mail, I will never receive the check, or the check will bounce when I try to deposit it. However, I still don't understand. It seems like the only thing the scammer might get out of me are free shipping services. That is, I would unbox the product, inspect it, and re-ship it for free. I suppose it is free labor, but I still don't understand...