We are three guys planning to create a business-company, but all of us have a full-time job. So we do developments in our free time, the application is quite close to market-ready, but the project's return on investment (ROI) is probably long. So we are looking for alternative solutions (e.g. offshore) to keep the company maintenance cost low. The highest long-term cost would probably be the constraint of hiring (and applying) one of us to the company. I wonder if it is possible to establish a billable, for-profit legal entity (e.g. a company) without applying any of us (but with three members). Is this possible?

Or could you advise any low-cost alternative form this kind of business?