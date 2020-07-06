0

We are three guys planning to create a business-company, but all of us have a full-time job. So we do developments in our free time, the application is quite close to market-ready, but the project's return on investment (ROI) is probably long. So we are looking for alternative solutions (e.g. offshore) to keep the company maintenance cost low. The highest long-term cost would probably be the constraint of hiring (and applying) one of us to the company. I wonder if it is possible to establish a billable, for-profit legal entity (e.g. a company) without applying any of us (but with three members). Is this possible?

Or could you advise any low-cost alternative form this kind of business?

    This seems off-topic as it is not about personal finance. – JohnFx 2 hours ago
  • If all three of you are planning on doing work for this company, I'm hard pressed to see why you wouldn't all three be employees of the company. The fact that you all have other jobs isn't unusual, it simply means that you (presumably) won't be able to work as many hours initially as you might want. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago

