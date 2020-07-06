1

Let's say I bought 10k worth of stock A and it appreciates to $10,500.

Is it OK to sell part of it worth $500 and do this whenever stock appreciates that much?

Too often it drops back under $10k if you don’t sell, and if you sell all of it then you will miss future profits.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
uylmz is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

This sounds like "timing the market" and is not a viable long-term strategy. You buy when you think a stock will go up, and sell when you think it goes down, or when you want to diversify, or when you need cash and it's part of your liquidation strategy. You don't know if the stock will go up or down from here, so selling might be the right decision or a mistake.

So whether it's "ok" or not depends on what you do with that $500. It can be good to reinvest profits in something else to diversify, but selling just because it went up 5% is not a good strategy in general.

If you have a diversified portfolio where one class of stocks has performed better than others, it's fine to rebalance to meet some strategic asset allocation, but selling a stock just because it went up is not a wise strategy for long-term investing.

| improve this answer | |
1

It is impossible to know the right answer to this question, specifically.

The best answer is that you should sell when you need the money.

For example, lets say you plan to buy a home in 5 years and choose to invest some of the money for the purchase. Perhaps year 1, you invest 100% in the market, year two 50% in the market, 50% in a savings account, and the rest of the years 100% in a savings account. You do this because you understand that investing in the stock market is for the long term.

You only sell when you are ready to buy a home.

With retirement accounts it is the same kind of thing, but you have a very long horizon. Sell some of your assets when you are retired.

In the meantime it is best to concentrate on your career to earn extra funds to invest. Your future self will thank you and wonder why you did not do more.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

uylmz is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.