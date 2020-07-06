It is impossible to know the right answer to this question, specifically.
The best answer is that you should sell when you need the money.
For example, lets say you plan to buy a home in 5 years and choose to invest some of the money for the purchase. Perhaps year 1, you invest 100% in the market, year two 50% in the market, 50% in a savings account, and the rest of the years 100% in a savings account. You do this because you understand that investing in the stock market is for the long term.
You only sell when you are ready to buy a home.
With retirement accounts it is the same kind of thing, but you have a very long horizon. Sell some of your assets when you are retired.
In the meantime it is best to concentrate on your career to earn extra funds to invest. Your future self will thank you and wonder why you did not do more.