This sounds like "timing the market" and is not a viable long-term strategy. You buy when you think a stock will go up, and sell when you think it goes down, or when you want to diversify, or when you need cash and it's part of your liquidation strategy. You don't know if the stock will go up or down from here, so selling might be the right decision or a mistake.

So whether it's "ok" or not depends on what you do with that $500. It can be good to reinvest profits in something else to diversify, but selling just because it went up 5% is not a good strategy in general.

If you have a diversified portfolio where one class of stocks has performed better than others, it's fine to rebalance to meet some strategic asset allocation, but selling a stock just because it went up is not a wise strategy for long-term investing.