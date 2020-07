I have received a royalty from one of the projects I worked on when I was a student at USA University. For the last 5 years, I have moved back to my home country India where I now live and work.

I wanted to understand in this case :

what taxes do I need to pay do I need to report my India income to IRS do I need to report US Income to Indian Income Tax. What are the tax treaty benefits Do I need to submit W8BEN to my Univ.

Thank you