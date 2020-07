I am an Berlin based artist and I was going to participate in an event in the US in March. Due Covid-19 the festival got cancelled but the organization sent me a US check from the JP Morgan & Chase Bank in US Dollars.

Few days ago I went to a Deutsche Bank office and they told me without seeing the check they were not able to do it since a new law was passed in April.

Can someone with some experience tell me how can I cash my check that expires in September. I don't mind opening an account.