I discovered that country ranking by GDP and Exports are very different.

Largest by GDP

1 United States 21,439,453 2 European Union 18,705,132 3 China 14,140,163

Largest by Exports

1 European Union 5,624,352 2 China 2,157,000 3 United States 1,576,000

I wonder why it is so and what would be a better indicator of the country capacity to produce real goods.

Like to find countries that have best technology and factories and bet on companies (buy stocks) in that countries.

P.S.

I'm a little bit suspicious about the GDP numbers, because it seems to me (maybe I'm wrong) that' it's kinda virtual and is easier to manipulate, and the export numbers are more or less closer to reality.

Just to highlight a cartoon about GDP