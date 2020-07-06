Situation a bit complicated.
Used to work in the US until June 2018. Continued to sell on eBay and Amazon and received 1099K form in 2019.
Do I still have to file income tax for 2019?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Situation a bit complicated.
Used to work in the US until June 2018. Continued to sell on eBay and Amazon and received 1099K form in 2019.
Do I still have to file income tax for 2019?