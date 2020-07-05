0

We hired a tree removal service to remove some trees from our property. The bill was paid for by the solar company that installed our solar service. The solar company sent us a check for the tree service to use.

I signed the check and handed it over to the tree service promptly. Apparently they couldn't cash the check even though I signed it. They needed me physically there at the bank so that they could cash the check.

Busy schedules would not allow for that. They were too busy and so was I. So I told them to return the check to me and I would cash it and give them the money in cash (with receipt).

They took SIX MONTHS to return the check to me. By that time the check was stale and the bank wouldn't honor it.

So I had the solar company cancel that check, and issue a new one. I got the new check and and deposited into my account. Soon as it cleared I took out the cash.

Now I've been calling and texting the owner of the tree service to come get his money. He keeps texting he will call back, but he never does. It's been weeks of this!

So from an ethical standpoint, how much do I have to bug him to come get his money? If this goes on for another 6 months or however long, how much effort do I put into giving him his money?

It's $3,000 and I know the money isn't mine. But it will be sitting in a drawer in limbo forever if he doesn't come and get his money. He does not want a check he wants cash.

You say, "He does not want a check he wants cash." But you also say, for the original check, "They needed me physically there at the bank," implying that the business owner does have a bank he can go to. If the obstacle was synchronizing his schedule with yours, are you sure he is unhappy with receiving, by mail, a personal check from you cleanly made out to his business? This is probably the way you would have paid him if the solar company weren't involved.

If he really will only take cash, you have to decide if keeping that amount in cash until he decides to come poses an acceptable risk (of loss/theft). (I assume the business doesn't have an office you can go to and hand over the cash, or you would already have done that.) If it's not acceptable to you, deposit the cash back into your checking account and ask him to give you a couple of days' notice (whatever you need) when he's ready so you can withdraw it. Either way, you can simply put the ball in his court with a final text message saying you are willing to pay him when he's ready. You have text messages showing that he is the one delaying things, so there is no need to keep "bugging" him.

0

Ethically? That’s up to you

How long you feel that you are ethically indebted is a matter for your own conscience.

Legally? That depends on the applicable statute of limitations

For example, in New South Wales, Australia, a creditor must initiate legal action to recover within 6 years of the debt falling due or forfeit their right to do so. That is, after 6 years they have no legal right to the money.

