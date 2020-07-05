Short answer is no. A detailed one here https://www.thestreet.com/personal-finance/dear-dagen-your-short-sale-proceeds-draw-no-interest-from-brokerages-766798

Even though you might see a balance in your brokerage account after shorting a stock, you're actually looking at a false credit, according to one big brokerage firm. That money is acting as collateral for the short position. So, you won't have use of these funds for investment purposes and won't earn interest on it.