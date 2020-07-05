Given the choice between a stock with a five-letter ticker that ends with "F" and one that ends with "Y", which should I buy? Lots of foreign companies have both F-shares and Y-shares traded on OTC Markets in the US. For example, Imperial Brands PLC:

I know that FINRA says that five-letter tickers ending in "Y" are for ADRs and those ending in "F" are for foreign listings other that ADRs (source), but how do I choose? What criteria should I use to choose one over the other? Which one do people usually buy — the F shares, or the Y shares?