Suppose a person receiving $3,000 every 2 weeks (gross pay). Assuming he works for 12 months, then the total amount he makes 72,000 (gross). Is this how Box 1 is calculated in the W2 form? Could a W2 form be incorrect? For some reason, Box 1 is reporting a much higher number like $100,000. Is this a mistake given the information I provided?

  • If your gross pay is $3,000 every two weeks then you make just over $78,000 in a year (probably you make $78,000 in most years but $81,000 about one year in six), not $72,000. – Mike Scott 56 mins ago
  • So what happens if the number is wrong? – guest43434 36 mins ago
  • Are there bonuses? stock grants? stock options or restricted stock that vested? refund of unused vacation days? There are a lot of things that can be considered income. – user102008 12 mins ago

