My wife worked for ~4 yrs at a school in NY. She was entitled to a retirement package. It states that she as a contribution balance of $4,477 .

She does not want to go back to work as we are raising children now. She also does not want to go back to public service work as the private sector is much more money.

Is there any reason why I shouldn't just pull what she has contributed?

Retirement system: ERS, through NYSLRS.