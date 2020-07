Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 3 hours ago. Improve this question

Is there a free or cheap (<15$/month) data source for the current (not historical) for European Options?

Something like Yahoo Finance option page, with option chain contract prices. It's ok if it's partially incomplete and slightly outdated.

For European companies like Bayer AG, Siemens, Volkswagen, Daimler etc.