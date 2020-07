I have a question regarding Utah part-time resident state tax calculation.

Moved from Texas to Utah. 9 months in Texas, 3 months in Utah last year. Texas doesn't have state tax, Utah does.

I'm using H&R Block. I was under the impression that I pay 3 months worth of Utah state tax. After entering all the information, it tells me my Utah taxable income is equal to my total earnings of the year, as reflected in Box 1 of the W-2.

Can anyone explain this?

Thanks in advance. Y.