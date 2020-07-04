My former employer (UC Berkeley) told me to download the two W2s it has issued for me from two websites. I downloaded the first one, but the second website doesn't work. I cannot download the second W2, which should contain the last 1/4th of my income.
The question is how to file the tax return? I can see two optons:
- request an extension from IRS, wait it out so UC Berkeley can hopefully provide the second W2
- using my first W2, dividing the numbers there by 3, to get an estimate for the numbers in the second W2 (which I cannot download). Then file my tax without the second W2 using Form 4852 (Substitute for Form W-2).
Which one seems more reasonable? Please let me know any ideas you might have! Thanks