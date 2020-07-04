1

My former employer (UC Berkeley) told me to download the two W2s it has issued for me from two websites. I downloaded the first one, but the second website doesn't work. I cannot download the second W2, which should contain the last 1/4th of my income.

The question is how to file the tax return? I can see two optons:

  • request an extension from IRS, wait it out so UC Berkeley can hopefully provide the second W2
  • using my first W2, dividing the numbers there by 3, to get an estimate for the numbers in the second W2 (which I cannot download). Then file my tax without the second W2 using Form 4852 (Substitute for Form W-2).

Which one seems more reasonable? Please let me know any ideas you might have! Thanks

1

Do not file your taxes using only an estimate of the numbers on the W-2. You really need the exact numbers from the form.

If you cannot get the form in time, then yes, you should request an extension.

When you get an extension, remember that it does give you extra time to file your return, but you do not get extra time to pay your taxes. If you expect that you will owe tax with your return, then send a payment in now to avoid penalties when you do finally file.

