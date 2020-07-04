My former employer (UC Berkeley) told me to download the two W2s it has issued for me from two websites. I downloaded the first one, but the second website doesn't work. I cannot download the second W2, which should contain the last 1/4th of my income.

The question is how to file the tax return? I can see two optons:

request an extension from IRS, wait it out so UC Berkeley can hopefully provide the second W2

using my first W2, dividing the numbers there by 3, to get an estimate for the numbers in the second W2 (which I cannot download). Then file my tax without the second W2 using Form 4852 (Substitute for Form W-2).

Which one seems more reasonable? Please let me know any ideas you might have! Thanks