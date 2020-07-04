I would like to emphasize in my quarterly reports calculation Negativity and NOT Positivity. Therefore I need to calculate how many % is Cost of Sales value out of Revenue value. If I wanted to emphasize positivity (if any) then I would have to calculate vice versa.

However, this calculation doesn't make any sense to me. I found the following text: "Cost of Sales to Revenue Ratio, also called Sales-to-Revenue Ratio or Efficiency Ratio is a metric used to measure how productive or efficient is company’s sales operation. It’s done by comparing expenses generated by sales operations with company’s revenue. To calculate Cost of Sales to Revenue Ratio you must simply divide these costs by total revenue."

This text is saying I should not multiply anything with 100 but similar text on other website says I should multiply with 100. Also keep in mind that on annual and quarterly reports, Cost Of Sales is of course negative number because it's expense.

As far as I understand, the RATIO means that I don't multiply anything with 100. But if calculating drop or increase, I have to multiply with 100.

Lets say, example: Revenue is 90 million of whichever currency. Cost Of Sales, which is right under Revenue in quarterly reports, is -62 million where negative number is very important (expense). What is the ratio then? Is it -1.45 or is it -0.68? I know it says divide Cost of Sales by Revenue but I'm not sure what is here denominator and what numerator.

How about if I wanted to emphasize negativity (talking about cost of sales) but with drop/increase? How would equation look like? Thanks a lot in advance!