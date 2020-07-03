I am using the Lifetime ISA and was wondering if it's possible to use the money to buy a first home without getting a mortgage at all. For example, if I have enough money in the LISA, perhaps together with money I have saved elsewhere, can I buy a house without ever getting a mortgage? Does the answer depend on the property?

Similarly does bullet point 4 here actually mean I must use a traditional repayment mortgage, or does it mean if I need a mortgage then it needs to be a traditional repayment mortgage?

Either way, a more official statement around the details of this area of the LISA would be really welcome.