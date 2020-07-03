Generally, the amount of paperwork required for a refinance is less than the amount of paperwork required for a purchase. There are a lot of variables including COVID-19 relaxations in appraisal requirements and various appaisal waiver opportunities that your broker or lender may be able to help you qualify for.

If you're trying to take money out of the property, though, you're asking the bank to take on more risk. They're giving you a check, they now have a loan with a lower LTV (loan to value ratio), etc. So they are going to want to do some level of due diligence. Unless the home has declined in value since you purchased it (in which case you probably wouldn't have equity to pull out), if you didn't qualify for a refinance, that strongly implies a problem with your credit score. If you've got a low credit score and you're trying to do a cash-out refinance, that's asking the bank to take on a lot of risk. If you're having trouble keeping up with your other bills and you're trying to tap your home equity, that means there is a decent risk that you're in financial trouble and will start missing mortgage payments in the not-so-distant future. If that happens, the bank would much rather there be more equity in the property because that makes it much more likely that they'll be able to recover the balance owed on the mortgage should they need to foreclose.

Functionally, selling to yourself would just be a convoluted way of doing a refinance. You as the borrower would need to get a mortgage and you'd need to do the full set of paperwork rather than the streamlined paperwork required for a refinance. You'd then have to pay transaction costs for things like title insurance and real estate taxes which are unlikely to be cheap. In many places, the purchase would also tend to increase the amount of future property taxes since many places limit increases during the time between sales. In the end, you'd have more paperwork and more fees than a standard refinance so it's not something that would ever make sense.