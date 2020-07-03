0

I'm in the US on an H1B visa (I'm a citizen of Serbia) and plan on leaving the US for the next 6 months (maybe longer).

If I stay in Serbia during that time, work for a UK company (that doesn't take any taxes out) and I receive payments to my US bank account...to whom do I owe taxes? Can somebody help me understand what are my options?

I should mention that I've been in the US for last 2.5/3 years so I should satisfy the substantial presence test. Does that mean I'm taxed in US (at least for the 2020) no matter what?

I'm really confused with what to do here and will talk to a tax professional but any advice would be much appreciated, I want to get information from as many sources as possible.

  • You would likely have to file taxes in the US and in Serbia, although there might be tax treaties that prevent double taxation. But this kind of stuff is complicated, and talking to a professional who has experience with this kind of cross-border case can save you a lot of money. – amon 12 hours ago

