So I have been monitoring this IPO recently. Day trade starts and we are allowed to post bid and asks for 30 minutes before the market officially opens.

I see asks for around 40 for 4500 shares. Lowest ask before market open. Then I see a bid for 60 for 2000 shares. Highest bid before market open.

Sample Table below:

Bid-------------------------------------Ask

60$ for 2000 shares---------------------40$ for 4500 shares

59$ for 1000 shares---------------------55$ for 1000 shares

58$ for 1500 shares---------------------54$ for 1000 shares

For example the list above is the latest as the market opens.

Will the 40$ for 4500 shares fill in the 60$, 59$ and 58$ bids? Will it be calculated as

60 x 2000 = 120000

59 x 1000 = 59000

58 x 1500 = 87000

120000 + 59000 + 87000 = 266000$

OR......

40 x 4500 = 180000$ ?

Sorry for not so good english.