So I have been monitoring this IPO recently. Day trade starts and we are allowed to post bid and asks for 30 minutes before the market officially opens.
I see asks for around 40 for 4500 shares. Lowest ask before market open. Then I see a bid for 60 for 2000 shares. Highest bid before market open.
Sample Table below:
Bid-------------------------------------Ask
60$ for 2000 shares---------------------40$ for 4500 shares
59$ for 1000 shares---------------------55$ for 1000 shares
58$ for 1500 shares---------------------54$ for 1000 shares
For example the list above is the latest as the market opens.
Will the 40$ for 4500 shares fill in the 60$, 59$ and 58$ bids? Will it be calculated as
60 x 2000 = 120000
59 x 1000 = 59000
58 x 1500 = 87000
120000 + 59000 + 87000 = 266000$
OR......
40 x 4500 = 180000$ ?
Sorry for not so good english.