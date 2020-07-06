That's correct. There's no automatic way money transfers are taxed, so you won't have to explain yourself to anyone.

And no tax is actually due because there's no gift tax in the UK. As you say there might be UK tax if your parents lived in the UK and died within 7 years, but as they live in Japan there won't be (I can't say anything about gift taxes/inheritance taxes in Japan).

Even if they did live in the UK there might well be exemptions in the case you describe ("regular gifts out of income"), but as you don't need them I won't bother going into that.