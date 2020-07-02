I was filling out a client's 1120S with my CPA mentor and in Schedule L the company had no assets besides $280k in cash at the end of the year, but they also had $1.29 million in retained earnings.

I asked her what assets accounted for that $1.29mil if not cash and why they were not on the balance sheet, and she said they had been distributed to owners, but then in the same conversation she also said they had been reinvested as cash flow. I left the conversation feeling very confused.

Can anyone shed any light on this?