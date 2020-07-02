0

I was filling out a client's 1120S with my CPA mentor and in Schedule L the company had no assets besides $280k in cash at the end of the year, but they also had $1.29 million in retained earnings.

I asked her what assets accounted for that $1.29mil if not cash and why they were not on the balance sheet, and she said they had been distributed to owners, but then in the same conversation she also said they had been reinvested as cash flow. I left the conversation feeling very confused.

Can anyone shed any light on this?

| improve this question | |
  • 1
    Accounting questions aren't on topic here, unfortunately. – Joe yesterday
0

Retained Earnings isn't as "asset" - It's just the lifetime accumulation of all profits. It's under the "equity" section of the balance sheet.

Since assets are so low (relatively), most likely either the money was distributed to shareholders (which should also be accounted for in the equity section under "dividends" or something similar) or it was put into the company in assets that subsequently lost value (which would be accounted for under "depreciation").

But you'd need a more thorough analysis of the balance sheet to be certain.

| improve this answer | |
  • Retained earnings isn't an asset in and of itself, but it is effectively a claim on assets. Equity + liabilities does not equal assets in this case, as 1.29mil in retained earnings is the only thing listed in E + L, and 280k in cash the only thing listed in A. The balance sheet doesn't balance. She said it has been distributed, but I feel like that should have been accounted for somehow, because again A ≠ L + E and that just feels wrong to me. – David Tulip 6 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.