I am on H1b visa and have valid SSN number, my spouse has ITIN number. I filed my federal taxes successfully without any issue now it is time to file my Georgia state taxes. I cannot find any information about the ITIN number during filing from 500 for state tax. I am filing as a married filing jointly.

There is only an SSN number column in form 500. where to add ITIN number? Should I add ITIN number in SSN number column for my spouse?

enter image description here

Form link https://dor.georgia.gov/500-individual-income-tax-return